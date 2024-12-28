El Correo de Burgos

La tradición del Obispillo en fotos

Miguel Puebla Agustín cumplió con la tradición del 28 de diciembre, junto a sus compañeros de la Escolanía Pueri Cantores de la Catedral. Una jornada importante para los pequeños que disfrutaron de su  "día de fiesta".

Miguel Puebla, Obispillo del 2024 junto a César Cuesta, vicario y Hugo Pérez, secretario.

Miguel Puebla, Obispillo del 2024 junto a César Cuesta, vicario y Hugo Pérez, secretario.©Tomas Alonso

Fuencisla Criado
Burgos

Miguel Puebla Agustín, elegido por sus compañeros de la Escolanía Pueri Cantores de la Catedral de Burgos, cumplió con la tradición que se renueva cada 28 de diciembre.  Una  tradición nacida en el siglo XV. Se perdió en 1960 y fue recuperada en 1996. Desde aquel año el Obispillo es investido en las Madres Salesas, visita al Arzobispo y  reparte bendiciones a lomos de un poni blanco hasta la Plaza Mayor, donde fue recibido por la alcaldesa Cristina Ayala. 

En su bendición a los burgaleses de este 2024, Miguel Puebla soñó desde el balcón del Ayuntamiento con '' una ciudad perfecta para los niños". 

Celebración del Obispillo.

Celebración del Obispillo.©Tomas Alonso

Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición

Celebración del Obispillo.

Celebración del Obispillo.©Tomas Alonso

Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición

Celebración del Obispillo.

Celebración del Obispillo.©Tomas Alonso

