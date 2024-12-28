La tradición del Obispillo en fotos

Miguel Puebla Agustín, elegido por sus compañeros de la Escolanía Pueri Cantores de la Catedral de Burgos, cumplió con la tradición que se renueva cada 28 de diciembre. Una tradición nacida en el siglo XV. Se perdió en 1960 y fue recuperada en 1996. Desde aquel año el Obispillo es investido en las Madres Salesas, visita al Arzobispo y reparte bendiciones a lomos de un poni blanco hasta la Plaza Mayor, donde fue recibido por la alcaldesa Cristina Ayala.
En su bendición a los burgaleses de este 2024, Miguel Puebla soñó desde el balcón del Ayuntamiento con '' una ciudad perfecta para los niños".
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición
Celebración del Obispillo. ©Tomas Alonso
Así cumplía el Obispillo con la tradición