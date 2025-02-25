FOTOS: Esto es un 'Diverconcierto' y así de bien se lo pasan los niños
A lo largo del mes de febrero, 2.500 niños participarán en este concierto organizado por la Escuela Municipal de Música que busca estimular la curiosidad de los alumnos hacia la práctica instrumental y sus lugares de aprendizaje
La Escuela Municipal de Música organiza esta actividad para escolares que se desarrolla dentro del programa La Ciudad también Enseña. A lo largo del mes de febrero, 2.500 niños participarán en este concierto que busca estimular la curiosidad de los alumnos hacia la práctica instrumental y sus lugares de aprendizaje
'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA
