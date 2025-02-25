El Correo de Burgos

FOTOS: Esto es un 'Diverconcierto' y así de bien se lo pasan los niños

A lo largo del mes de febrero, 2.500 niños participarán en este concierto organizado por la Escuela Municipal de Música que busca estimular la curiosidad de los alumnos hacia la práctica instrumental y sus lugares de aprendizaje

Instante del concierto.TOMAS ALONSO

Publicado por
Virginia Martín
Burgos

Creado:

Actualizado:

La Escuela Municipal de Música organiza esta actividad para escolares que se desarrolla dentro del programa La Ciudad también Enseña. A lo largo del mes de febrero, 2.500 niños participarán en este concierto que busca estimular la curiosidad de los alumnos hacia la práctica instrumental y sus lugares de aprendizaje

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

Instante de un 'Diverconcierto' en la Escuela Municipal de Música de Burgos.TOMAS ALONSO

'DIVERCONCIERTO' EN LA ESCUELA MUNICIPAL DE MÚSICA

tracking